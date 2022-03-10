The AFC West’s pool of quarterbacks is getting even deeper with Russell Wilson headed for Denver and there may be another big-time pass rusher coming to the division.

According to multiple reports, the Bears and Chargers are working to finalize a trade that would send Khalil Mack from Chicago to Los Angeles. The compensation is expected to be a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

That’s a lot less than the package Bears gave up to get Mack from the Raiders before the 2018 season. They sent two first-rounders to the AFC West club in that exchange and signed him to a six-year extension that calls for Mack to make $17,550,000 in salary and bonuses while counting $30.15 million against the cap this season.

Those moves were made when Ryan Pace was the team’s General Manager. Ryan Poles is now in the job and this move signals a big change of direction for the Bears.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds there’s some tinkering with his contract that needs to go on before everyone agrees to the deal. As of now, the Bears would clear just over $6 million in cap space with the trade, but that number could change with a tweak to the deal.

Assuming that takes place, Mack, who played for Chargers coach Brandon Staley when he first got to Chicago, would join Joey Bosa in an imposing pass rushing duo for the 2022 Chargers.

Bears working to finalize trade of Khalil Mack to Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk