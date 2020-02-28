The Bears won't be the only team in the NFC North going after TE Austin Hooper

It's like the Kyle Fuller thing all over again!

The Bears haven't been subtle about their desire to improve at tight end this offseason, and they've already been connected to Austin Hooper, one of the best free agents available.

The Bears want to take a big swing in free agency, and they intend to make a run at two-time Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper--https://t.co/IvBGjOa5Il — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) February 27, 2020

Though what would free agency be without a little bit of drama? A new report today suggests that the Bears aren't even the only NFC North team trying to sign the two-time Pro Bowler:

A couple of takeaways from the combine:



The Packers are intent on adding on a pass-catcher both in free agency and the draft and plan to make a run at Falcons free-agent TE Austin Hooper.



Also, they were scheduled to meet with Aaron Jones' agent, who... https://t.co/wC1y9e7ICo







— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 28, 2020

Since Hooper is, you know, very good, it's not surprising to hear that the Bears aren't alone in their pursuits. But the idea of losing out on a top-tier tight end, only to watch him torch the Bears twice a year, is spooky for fans who just want something to be optimistic about. How juicy! The impending bidding war will be riveting.

