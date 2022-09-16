Bears won't fall into 'trap' of underestimating Packers without Davante Adams

It's a trap! Bears won't underestimate Packers without Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – All offseason, the story around Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has centered around the loss of Davante Adams and how to replace him.

A Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which Packers receivers caught just 12 passes for 120 yards and no touchdowns has thrust that narrative into overdrive.

The Bears aren't biting.

"Not falling into that trap to say they don't have a No. 1," defensive coordinator Alan Williams told reporters Thursday ahead of the Bears' Week 2 game against the Packers at Lambeau Field. "We try to tell the guys, 'Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom in Green Bay. Don't fall into that trap.'

"So that is the first message and then the quarterback, don't underestimate the power of great leadership. He is a great leader and he will get those guys into shape."

Rodgers has done less with more before in his career, but this is a different sort of task. The 38-year-old has praised Allen Lazard as his new No. 1 receiver. Lazard didn't play in Week 1, but could return Sunday vs. the Bears.

Rodgers has familiarity with Lazard and veteran Randall Cobb. The other options … not so much.

On the first play of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Rodgers threw a perfect pass down the sideline to Christian Watson, but the rookie dropped the would-be 75-yard touchdown. He didn't see another target until the fourth quarter. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs also failed to make the splash many were expecting. Meanwhile. Amari Rodgers didn't' log an offensive snap.

For as much flack as the Bears' lackluster receiving corps received during the offseason, the Packers' picture isn't much different. But there's one big difference -- Rodgers.

"Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers regardless who he has," defensive end Robert Quinn said. "He's bound to make something happen. I'm not in that locker room, but I'm sure because of his credentials, he tries to bring everyone up to his level regardless of if they're a first-rounder or undrafted. Again, I'm not in that locker room. But I think he's going to bring everyone up to his standards. I'm sure he's a future Hall of Famer. And I'm sure he wants everyone to rise to his level."

The Packers' young receivers aren't going to find their footing overnight. Rodgers knows he has to be patient. The question for a 38-year-old staring at his football mortality will be, how long will that patience last?

"I've got to play the same way," Rodgers told Green Bay media Wednesday. "I don't play the way I played in 2011, [but] I've got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I'm not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who's out there, who we're throwing to and how we're gonna actually make some hay and score some points."

The Bears expect to see a different Packers team than the one that got pasted by the Vikings in Week 1. Running back Aaron Jones rushed just five times in Week 1 and only got eight total touches. Backfield mate A.J. Dillon received 15 touches despite playing six fewer snaps than Jones.

The Packers know Jones, one of the best backs in football, needs more touches Sunday against the Bears.

"Anytime Aaron Jones comes out of a game with eight touches," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, "that's not good enough."

The expectation is for the Packers to feed Jones and Dillon on Sunday night. The Bears see what everyone else -- likely including Rodgers -- sees in the Packers' receiving corps.

They also expect to see improvement from Watson and Doubs on Sunday.

"They're really learning," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said of the Packers' young receivers. "You can just see that they're not in the spots that he would want them to be. You can just tell that he's not as comfortable as he's been in the previous years. But I definitely feel like they're going to improve in that. So I'm not looking for those same mess-ups or anything like that this coming week."

Adams won't walk through the door for the Packers on Sunday. But the Bears, who have an unheralded receiving corps of their own, won't take the Packers' weapons lightly.

That's a trap the Bears can't fall into against Rodgers if they want to snap the Packers' six-game rivalry winning streak and leave Green Bay 2-0.

