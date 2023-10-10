Bears won’t have to face Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 6

The Chicago Bears (1-4) are gearing up for a divisional showdown against the Minnesota Vikings (1-4), and they’re going to catch a huge break in the injury department.

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to land on injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson will miss at least the next four games: Bears, San Franciso 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He hadn’t missed a game in his career.

Jefferson, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is arguably the NFL’s best receiver, and he’s proven to be a menace for opposing defenses, especially Chicago. Jefferson has faced the Bears six times, where he’s dominated with 41 catches for 585 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago catches a huge break not having to face him.

“He’s powerful and he’s just fluid,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “How they keep him on the move and they do a really good job with him. He’s strong through the catchpoint, just a very dynamic player, one of the best in the league at that position.”

Not only will the Bears avoid facing Jefferson in Week 6, but they’re expected to get back some key starters in the secondary. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he’ll be back Sunday and cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s been on injured reserve with a broken hand, has been designated to return from IR. Safety Eddie Jackson, who’s missed the last three games with a foot injury, is also trending to returning.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire