Bears Wire shares thoughts on the Texans hiring Lovie Smith as coach

The Houston Texans have finally found their guy.

After spending nearly a month searching for David Culley’s replacement, the Texans have decided to promote defensive coordinator and associate head coach Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in franchise history.

To get an idea of what Smith was like with the Chicago Bears, his first coaching job, and what went right and wrong, Bears Wire managing editor Alyssa Barbieri fielded some questions to summarize the Smith era in the Windy City.

Can Houston sports fans expect Monsters of the Discovery Green? Here is how the Smith tenure went down from 2004-12.

Why did Lovie Smith get fired in Chicago?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AB — It’s still a mystery considering he was fired after leading the Bears to a 10-6 record. But the consensus is that Lovie was fired because Chicago only made the postseason three times during his nine-year tenure. The Bears had at least seven wins in all but one of Lovie’s nine seasons. But there were high expectations for Lovie in Chicago, which included being a consistent playoff contender. If only the Bears knew what was coming after Lovie.

Was Chicago awful on offense because that's their identity, or did Lovie, as a defensive coach, neglect the offense?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

AB — The Bears have been awful on offense for most of their 100-plus years of existence, so it certainly doesn’t fall all on Lovie. Failure at the quarterback position is a big reason for that. Despite Terry Shea’s shortcomings as an offensive coordinator in 2004, there was improvement under Ron Turner in 2005 and 2006, where Chicago was seventh in the NFL in offensive points and 15th in yards. Aside from that, it wasn’t anything to write home about. But overall, the struggles on offense fell on the offensive coordinator, who were all hired by Smith.

There seemed to be yo-yoing with Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton until Jay Cutler arrived. Can Texans fans expect the same to happen to Davis Mills?

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

AB — The whole “Rex is our quarterback” mantra is something Bears fans distinctly remember from the Lovie Smith era. Orton was solid as a rookie in place of an injured Grossman in 2005, but Grossman was the guy…until he proved he wasn’t, which prompted change in 2008. Again, that has a lot to do with the failures at the quarterback position than anything. But Lovie was loyal to a fault. Assuming Mills is the guy moving forward for Houston, I’d expect Smith to remain committed to him until/if Mills proves otherwise.

What are good things Lovie brings to a team?

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

AB — Lovie was a player’s coach in every sense of the word. He was beloved by players, coaches and fans alike. Granted, the fact that the Bears won more football games under Lovie than under any other head coach that’s come since certainly helps. When Lovie was fired, players (and fans) were noticeably upset, which says a lot about the kind of culture Lovie created in the locker room. Lovie has plenty of experience as a defensive coach, which meant Chicago’s defense was competitive year in and year out, and that’s something I’d expect him to bring to the table in Houston.

What are some bad things about a Lovie team that always crop up?

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

AB — While Lovie had success in Chicago, his game was always built on strong special teams play and the ability for the defense to take the ball away. His offense benefitted from both. When that’s not in place, it’s a struggle. Lovie also struggled in situational aspects of the game during his time with the Bears, including clock management, calling time outs and knowing when to challenge a play.

How do you think Bears fans would feel about Lovie getting another shot as an NFL coach?

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

AB — I think Bears fans would be excited to see Lovie get another opportunity. There’s a good portion of the fanbase that’s still sour about the fact that Lovie was fired after leading the team to a winning record in 2012. For those of us who weren’t alive to enjoy the ’85 Bears, that 2006 Super Bowl team under Lovie is certainly a fond memory. It’s the best it’s been for a lot of fans. Lovie was loved by players, coaches and fans alike, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Texans fans feel the same.

