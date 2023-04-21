Bears Wire Podcast: Previewing the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, where the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board before the selections get underway in Kansas City next Thursday.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bears are sitting with the ninth overall pick, along with nine additional selections.

There are several directions Chicago could go with the No. 9 pick, including offensive tackle, best player available or even trading back a second time in the first round and racking up more draft capital.

On the latest episode of our Bears Wire Podcast, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) preview the 2023 NFL draft, including discussion about what Poles does at No. 9, share our final draft predictions and — yes! — our Bears Wire Draft Bingo is back!

