Bears Wire Podcast: Ownership continues to be Chicago’s biggest problem

It was a big week for the Chicago Bears after firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The organization, frustrated with the lack of production, began their head coach and GM searches this week.

While the Bears have cast a pretty wide net of candidates on the head coach and GM side of things, fans are having a difficult time having hope that Chairman George McCaskey will get it right this time. Even with the help of Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian.

You have to give credit to McCaskey for making the decision to part ways with both Nagy and Pace, as many believed Pace could stick around for his third head coach hire. But that’s where the positivity ends.

McCaskey spent an entire hour on Monday telling fans he’s not a football evaluator and asking them to have hope that he’ll get it right. McCaskey will be joined by Polian, President Ted Phillips (why?), VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade in his search.

But this entire week has been a reminder that, while Nagy and Pace were part of the problem, ownership remains the biggest issue with this franchise. And with this hiring process mirroring 2015 — substitute Polian for Ernie Accorsi — it’s a reminder that nothing has changed.

As the Bears prepare for an important offseason, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are discussing Pace and Nagy’s firings, the problem with ownership and the start of the Bears’ head coach and GM search.

You can listen to this season’s final episode below:

