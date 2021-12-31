Bears Wire Podcast: How can you not love Nick Foles’ triumphant return?

Last Sunday, quarterback Nick Foles led the Bears to a comeback victory over the Seahawks. With Justin Fields and Andy Dalton sidelined by injuries, Foles got his first start in over a year.

Chicago beat a bad Seattle team — with some Foles magic — to record their fifth win of the season. It didn’t change anything in the grand scheme of things — the Bears are still eliminated from postseason contention and Matt Nagy is gone at season’s end.

But it was nice — heck, it was a Christmas miracle — for Bears fans to experience a win for the first time since Thanksgiving. And Foles played a big role in that as the NFL’s best third-string quarterback.

While Foles isn’t the answer at QB, it’s hard not to feel good for Foles after he led a comeback win, especially after everything he’s been through.

As the Bears prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 17, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are discussing Foles’ triumphant return, our New Year’s resolutions for the Bears and previewing Sunday’s game against the Giants.

You can listen to the latest episode below:

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List