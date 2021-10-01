Bears Wire podcast: Matt Nagy vent session and previewing Bears-Lions

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been the target of a wave of criticism this week following his questionable game plan for rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the putrid offensive performance in last week’s brutal loss to the Browns.

And the criticism is rightfully deserved.

Nagy did nothing to help the future of the Bears franchise find success in his NFL debut. He took his game plan for Andy Dalton and forced Fields to execute it — and behind a porous offensive line, no less.

The offense had its worst outing not only under Nagy but in 40 years with the Bears. Do you know how hard that is to do with the countless bad offenses that have been through Chicago in the last four decades?

As the Bears prepare for their Week 4 game against the Lions, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are venting about all things Matt Nagy, recapping Chicago’s loss to Cleveland and previewing Bears vs. Lions.

