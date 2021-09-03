Bears Wire podcast: Concerns at cornerback and Danny Trevathan lands on IR

We’re a little over a week away from the start of the Chicago Bears’ season, and while the Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields’ debate wages on, there are other concerns heading into the new season — starting at cornerback.

The Bears might have the worst cornerback room in the NFL, aside from second-year pro Jaylon Johnson, who’s stepping into the CB1 role. Fellow draft classmate Kindle Vildor projects to start opposite Johnson this season, and it’ll be either Duke Shelley or safety Marqui Christian in the slot.

Even with Chicago re-signing Artie Burns to the roster, there’s not a lot of confidence that this group can stand the challenge of facing some high-flying offenses this season.

A position group that’s looking up this season is inside linebacker, which has the most depth it’s had in a few years with the offseason additions of Alec Ogletree and Christian jones.

But the Bears will be without Danny Trevathan, who was placed on short-term injured reserve earlier this week as he’s dealt with knee soreness. Trevathan can return as early as Week 4.

Trevathan’s absence clears the way for Ogletree, who signed with Chicago during training camp, to start alongside Roquan Smith. Ogletree was already pushing Trevathan for playing time. And if Ogletree continues impressing as he did in preseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ogletree earned the starting role moving forward.

