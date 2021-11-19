Bears Wire podcast: Can Chicago record an upset over Ravens off the bye week?

The Chicago Bears didn’t lose a football game last week, thanks to a perfectly-timed bye week that gave the team a reprieve after their fourth straight loss and with some banged up players.

But considering the Bears haven’t won a game off the bye since 2013, there’s little reason to believe they can actually pull it off this time. Even though the Baltimore Ravens are coming off a loss to the Miami Dolphins and Justin Fields and this Bears offense has a chance to continue their upward trajectory.

As the Bears return from a much-needed bye week, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are discussing Fields’ growth, the return of rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the most surprising and disappointing players at the midway point and previewing the Bears’ matchup against the Ravens.

