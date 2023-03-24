Bears Wire Podcast: Breaking down the blockbuster trade with Panthers

The Chicago Bears kickstarted free agency with a blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers.

It was a move that general manager Ryan Poles had teased could very well happen before the start of free agency, and he was able to get a deal in place that allowed him to focus on the rest of the offseason.

Not only did the Bears land two first-round picks (including the No. 9 pick this year) and two first-rounders, but they also acquired wide receiver DJ Moore in the process.

Moore is a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver that quarterback Justin Fields has been missing, and he joins a receiving group that also includes Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

While reports have surfaced that Poles could’ve traded back twice inside the top 10 — had he waited — there’s no doubt that Poles made the right move with this trade.

Following the first wave of free agency, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) break down the blockbuster trade with the Panthers and crack open a six pack of questions on the latest episode of the Bears Wire Podcast.

