Bears Wire mock draft sends Vikings edge rusher in latest mock draft

Za’Darius Smith has reportedly requested his release from the Minnesota Vikings. Although the team has yet to grant his request, they still have a need at the edge rusher position.

Jarrett Bailey of Bears Wire released his latest mock draft on Saturday that had the Vikings selecting Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy.

After cutting Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen, with Za’Darius Smith rumored to not be far behind, he Vikings have entered rebuild mode. That said, their defense can’t get worse than the toilet soufflé they trotted out every week in 2022.

In college, Murphy continuously displayed great levels of power and speed while pass-rushing. That, combined with his size and length, is what teams are most intrigued by.

Murphy is one of the most explosive athletes in this NFL Draft and would provide the Vikings with a young player on the defensive line that they can rebuild their defense around.

