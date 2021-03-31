Bears' win total for 2021 NFL season set at 7 by oddsmakers
Oddsmakers are not high on the Bears this season. PointsBet released new regular season win total futures recently, and the line for the Bears has been set at 7 wins. Only six teams have lower Over/Under lines: The Texans at 4.5, the Lions at 5, and the Bengals, Jaguars, Jets and Eagles all at 6.5.
For what it’s worth, the odds themselves favor the Bears to win more than seven games, at -120, while the under sits at even money with +100 odds. That means a $100 bet for the Bears to win more than seven games will win $83.33, while a $100 bet for the Bears to win fewer than seven games will win $100.
That’s notable as oddsmakers expect the Bears to win one fewer game than last season, despite getting an extra regular season game. That’s probably because the Bears will have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season, based off of last season’s records. In 2020, Bears’ future opponents went 149-122-1 for a 0.550 win percentage. They’ll play eight games against teams who had a winning record last year, including the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two matchups against the Packers.
Further, the Bears currently have one of the least impressive quarterback rooms in the league. Andy Dalton will get a shot to start after playing backup in Dallas last year. Behind him will be Nick Foles who struggled in seven starts with the Bears last season.
Two things say the Bears will do better than the seven win line however: their defense and history. Despite the loss of All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Bears still field one of the most talented defenses in the league. That alone should give them a chance to win most weeks. In addition, the Bears have never won fewer than eight games over Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears head coach.
