How Bears' win over Vikings impacts 2020 NFL draft order

It's finally over. The Chicago Bears' 2019 season, one highlighted by disappointment and underachievement has been put out of its misery.

What's next? An offseason filled with hope; Hope that a free agent or two will plug immediate holes in the roster while a rookie class comes to Chicago and forms another layer in the foundation of a championship team.

The Bears will be without a first-round pick for the second year in a row as they continue paying their debt to the Raiders from the Khalil Mack trade. But they do have two second-round picks (their own and Oakland's), and after Week 17's results, they'll be pretty valuable selections.

With the Raiders' loss to Denver, the Bears will pick 43rd overall with the first of their two seconds. As for their own pick? After defeating the Vikings on Sunday, the Bears' second-rounder will be No. 50 overall.

General manager Ryan Pace will have two top-50 picks in a draft class that will offer plenty of quality talent in that range. The Bears have a fantastic opportunity to add two potential starters if, of course, they get it right.

Believe it or not, the Lions held the 43rd pick in each of the last two drafts. In 2019, they selected LB Jahlani Tavai (Hawaii). Entering Week 17, Tavai logged nearly 600 snaps and was Detroit's 11th-highest-graded defender this season, via Pro Football Focus.

In 2018, Detroit selected RB Kerryon Johnson (Auburn), who when healthy has been a productive player.

As for the 50th pick? That selection belonged to the Vikings in 2019, which they used on Alabama TE Irv Smith. In 2018, the Cowboys turned the 50th pick into OL Connor Williams (Texas), who's emerged as a starter along Dallas' offensive line before tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving Day.

If the Bears can come out of the 2020 draft with a haul similar to Smith and Williams, it'd be a big win for Chicago.

Free agency will play a big part in what direction Pace decides to go in April's draft. If he adds a veteran interior lineman or a quarterback to compete with Mitch Trubisky in 2020, it's unlikely either position will be a priority in the second round.

The draft is a very fluid process and much will change between now and the time the Bears are on the clock. Barring a trade, the picks won't.

