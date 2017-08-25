Bears willing to work with Roberto Aguayo through issues

Roberto Aguayo didn’t leave his issues making kicks in Tampa Bay.

But for the moment, the Bears are willing to see if they can push through some of them.

Via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Bears coach John Fox acknowledged that the former second-round pick struggled in practice Friday.

“I think our kicker had a little bit of a struggle today in some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto,” Fox said. “He’s got a very strong leg; he needs to work on his accuracy. That’s why we’re out here practicing.”

The Bucs got tired off waiting after he missed two of his three kicks in the first exhibition game, following a 71 percent field goal rate as a rookie. And even though he promptly missed his first kick with the Bears, the Bears are choosing to see if they can get him straightened out.

“It’s like working with golfers. You know, it doesn’t really matter . . . much what they do on the driving range; it matters what’s on the course,” Fox said. “They make tweaks. They have swing coaches. And, you know, we have kick coaches. You can get to the point where you have paralysis by analysis too. We’re going to mess with him. We don’t have a long look, but, you know, he’s been very receptive, and that’s an area we need to improve at.”

If they can get him over the shanks, they might keep him. But at the moment, they have a steady (or at least steadier) veteran in Connor Barth in camp now. Barth’s made both of his preseason kicks, and is a career 84.0-percenter, so Aguayo might just be someone they take a quick look at.