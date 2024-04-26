Bears make Williams first pick in NFL Draft

Quarterback Caleb Williams was the first pick of the NFL Draft [Getty Images]

The Chicago Bears made quarterback Caleb Williams the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

The 22-year-old, who attended the University of Southern California (USC), won the Heisman Trophy award in 2022 as the best player in college football.

And now Williams has been chosen by a Chicago team looking to end years of underachievement as their new star man.

Williams, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks to come out of college for years, passed for 93 touchdowns and ran in 27 more in his 33 college starts.