Bears wide receivers coach wants Anthony Miller more involved in offense

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller is in his third season with the team but still feels like he has untapped potential as a playmaker opposite Allen Robinson.

The problem, however, is Miller’s inconsistency. For every big play he makes, there’s a wrong route or a big drop. It’s prevented Bears coaches from trusting him unconditionally, but he still has a big supporter in his position coach, Mike Furrey.

“To be honest with you, I really like where he’s at, and selfishly — obviously as his coach, and I know he would tell you this too — I’d like for him to be more involved,” Furrey said on Tuesday. “But you can’t control the game. Some of these games we’ve been in have been very weird … from how long you’re on the field, how many reps you’ve been in throughout the series.

“He’s handled that very well. He’s in a great situation. This is the best that he has been from a maturity standpoint and understanding the game plan. One thing that hasn’t changed for Anthony is when he goes in there, he’s full bore. But obviously, as a fan of his and his coach and playing that position, we all know that we would like to have the ball more.”

Miller’s production hasn’t been impressive this year. He has just 13 catches for 161 yards, but his two touchdown receptions have been game-winners and stand-alone moments that inspire hope that the former second-round pick can be a star.

Furrey emphasized that Miller has to take advantage of any opportunity he gets, something he’s struggled with during his career. His 57.8 season grade from Pro Football Focus is the lowest of his career so far and it’s a good indicator of how hot and cold his play has been.

Miller recorded a 90.0 grade in Week 1 — an elite score — and regressed to a 33.2 in Week 2, a brutally bad performance on PFF’s scale.

“When you have your opportunity, no matter how many balls you’re getting, when you’re called to make that play to help our football team win, (do it),” Furrey said.