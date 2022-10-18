Who is Bears wide receiver Isaiah Coulter?

Ryan Taylor

The Bears elevated Isaiah Coulter to the 53-man roster after they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Who is Isaiah Coulter?

Here's a rundown of the Bears practice squad wide receiver.

Name: Isaiah Coulter

From/School: Brandywine, Maryland / Rhode Island

Measures: 6-foot-2, 198 pounds

Draft: 5th round (171st overall) of 2020 draft

Teams: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears

College Stats: 132 receptions, 1,855 yards, 12 touchdowns (three seasons)

