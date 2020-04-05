Bears weren't alone in their interest for Nick Foles

Nick Foles may not have been the first choice among Bears fans who were hoping the team would add competition for Mitch Trubisky this offseason, but he was apparently a popular target in NFL circles as a quarterback who can help a team that's on the brink of the playoffs get over that difficult hump.

The Bears were bidding against several teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Athletic's Dan Pompei.

"The Jaguars weren't shopping Foles this year," Pompei wrote, "but the Colts were bidding as well as the Bears. And others were in the mix, from what little birdies say."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is widely regarded as one of the best (if not the best) GMs in the sport, and while his interest in Foles isn't confirmation that Ryan Pace made the right decision targeting the former backup-turned-Super Bowl winner, it certainly helps ease at least some concerns fans have about Foles.

The Bears confirmed this week that Foles and Trubisky are headed for an open competition for the starting quarterback job. It was an expected result from the trade for Foles that sent the Jaguars a fourth-round pick, a relatively high price to pay for a player destined for the bench.

While Chicago may want Trubisky to be the long-term answer behind center, the fact Pace hasn't committed to the former No. 2 overall pick's fifth-year option is more proof of how disappointing he's been after three years with the Bears.

