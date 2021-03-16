Bears were suitors for Saints QB Jameis Winston

The Chicago Bears’ hunt for a starting quarterback included an attempt to sign New Orleans Saints backup and the former first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Jameis Winston.

The attempt failed, of course, as Winston agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Saints Monday night.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears made a pass at Winston that fell incomplete.

The Bears were a suitor for Jameis Winston before he signed with the Saints, per source. Chicago exhausting all options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Interestingly, long-time Bears reporter Brad Biggs tweeted that Winston was a ‘Plan B’ at Halas Hall, which suggests that GM Ryan Pace has his sight set on a bigger catch.

Russell Wilson, perhaps?

At this point, it’s Wilson or bust. Free agents like Andy Dalton and Ryan Fitzpatrick offer no more upside than Nick Foles, and investing any kind of guaranteed money or free-agent dollars in them simply wouldn’t make sense.

Here’s to hoping Pace has another blockbuster trade in the tank.