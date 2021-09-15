Bears were only team in Week 1 that didn’t attempt a single pass beyond 15 yards

For the first time in awhile, the Bears offense wasn’t the worst unit on the field in Chicago’s 34-14 blowout loss to the Rams. While the offense established a balanced attack with David Montgomery and kept LA’s pass rush in check with quick, short passes, that was the extent of the Bears’ passing attack.

Chicago’s downfield passing game was nonexistent. Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 27-of-38 passes for 206 yards with one interception, but only five of those 38 pass attempts traveled at least 10 yards.

But, wait, it gets worse.

The Bears were the only team in Week 1 to not attempt a single pass 15 yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here’s Dalton’s pass chart for Week 1:

Even wide receiver Marquise Goodwin threw some shade about the Bears’ lack of a downfield passing attack against the Rams, which Goodwin said played right into what Los Angeles wanted.

“(Jalen Ramsey)’s a unique player, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, instinctive, especially in short spaces,” Goodwin said. “And us not running past 10 yards, that fell right into his hands I feel like.”

With head coach Matt Nagy coming under fire for his offensive game plan in Week 1, you’d expect the Bears will attempt more passes longer than 15 yards against the Bengals. Whether that translates to success remains to be seen.

