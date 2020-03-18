Bears were never in play for Panthers QB Cam Newton

If you're one of those Bears fans who don't like the Nick Foles trade because you preferred Cam Newton as the QB-next in Chicago, well, you can relax now. The Bears weren't in trade talks with the Panthers for Newton; it wasn't going to happen, regardless of Foles.

FWIW: I heard from a source those Cam Newton rumors involving the Bears were bogus. Too many concerns about health/play recently. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 18, 2020

Newton's health was a big concern, as NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz noted, and with the COVID-19 outbreak preventing teams from performing routine medical exams on players before finalizing trades, a high-risk option like Newton is going to be a hard sell.

Newton played in just two games last season after suffering a Lisfrank injury late in the preseason. The slow recovery process led to foot surgery and a trip to injured reserve on November 5.

"We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said at the time. "Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He's one of the fiercest competitors I've been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve."

Is Newton 100% healthy now? The Bears certainly don't know. And without a clean bill of health, it's hard imagining any team taking a risk on him.

