Bears went ‘all in’ in attempt to land WR Kenny Golladay

The Chicago Bears were one of two teams that showed interest in wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was exploring his options on the open market. While Golladay ultimately signed a massive four-year deal worth $72 million with the New York Giants, the Bears were a team that was showing plenty of interest in the former Lions wideout.

Many assumed the Bears were pursuing Golladay in an attempt to push wide receiver Allen Robinson to sign his franchise tag, which he did ultimately end up doing.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago’s interest in Golladay was real, and they went “all in” in an attempt to land Golladay. Even as far as willing to push money into future years to find cap space, something GM Ryan Pace has done in the past and is now paying the price.

I assumed the #Bears visit for WR Kenny Golladay was to push Allen Robinson. It wasn’t. It was real and Chicago went all in, willing to push money into future years to find space. But Golladay clicked with NYG coaches and never left town until a deal was done. https://t.co/UNfI1BbsX7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

The Bears reportedly made an offer to Golladay, which included a deal in the $11 to $12 million range with the pitch of being part of one of the league’s best receiver duos with Robinson, in order to help secure them longer-term deals.

But it was rumored that Golladay was looking for a deal in the $18.5 million range, which lines up with his deal with the Giants, which will pay him $18 million per year.

With rumors that Anthony Miller is on the trade block, the Bears will likely be looking for someone to replace him. Chicago has been showing interest in Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 30 passes and five touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills last season.

