Bears welcoming fans back to Soldier Field at full capacity for 2021 season

Get ready for Soldier Field to be rocking once again when the Chicago Bears kick off the 2021 season.

In a letter addressed to season-ticket holders, the Bears announced Wednesday that fans will be welcomed back to Soldier Field at full capacity for the 2021 season. This announcement comes after fans were not permitted at any capacity at the stadium last season due to COVID-19.

“Your patience and loyalty over the past 15 months is appreciated,” Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips wrote in the letter. “We are thankful and humbled by the unwavering passion you have shared with us. Once again, it’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!”

Phillips detailed the health and safety guidelines that will remain in place, as well as that fully vaccinated fans and staff won’t be required to wear a face covering, but it’s encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

📢Can you handle your excitement, #BearsSTH? We're BACK and cannot wait to see you! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yNUSwl4d6q — Chicago Bears (@BearsSTH) June 16, 2021

The letter also mentioned that a “very limited number” of fans will be able to attend training camp practices at Halas Hall — with details to follow later this month. The Bears will announced that Soldier Field will host a Meijer Family Fest practice on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

