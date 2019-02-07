Bears would welcome Hunt 'with open arms', says Robinson

Kareem Hunt has a potential home with the Chicago Bears, according to wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on November 30 after a video emerged that appeared to show him in a violent altercation with a woman earlier last year. The 23-year-old became a free agent last month.

But if he were to sign with the Bears this offseason, Robinson would welcome him on board and believes his team-mates would, too.

"From when I met [Hunt] and everything like that, for us to bring him into our locker room, I think guys would welcome him with open arms," Robinson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy, who spent time with Hunt when he served as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs in 2017, said he spoke to the embattled rusher in January.

"I talked to Kareem, completely wanting to know how he's doing," Nagy said. "We had a good conversation.

"Here's a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It's a tough situation. [I was] making sure that he's OK but understanding, too, the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that."