Bears Week 9 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson from Friday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured some updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson, as well as an update about running back David Montgomery, whose window to return from injured reserve is open.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice:

QB Nick Foles (personal)

TE J.P. Holtz (concussion)

S Eddie Jackson (hamstring)

OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

ILB Alec Ogletree (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (knee)

Mack and Jackson missed practice for the second straight day. Mack continues to nurse a sprained foot, which he’s been battling since Week 3, while Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Mack’s status for Monday night’s game doesn’t look encouraging, and it’s likely he could miss his second straight game heading into the bye week. Ogletree and Williams also missed practice for the second straight day, putting their statuses in jeopardy, while Holtz remains in concussion protocol.

Limited

WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

Mooney popped up on the injury report for the first time this week with a nagging groin injury that’s bothered him for a few weeks. But it hasn’t affected his status for game day. That figures to be the case this week, as well.

David Montgomery practiced again Friday

Since running back David Montgomery hasn’t been activated off injured reserve yet, his status isn’t reported on the injury report. But Montgomery practiced for the second straight day after his 21-day window to return from IR opened this week. Montgomery could be eyeing a return on Monday night against the Steelers. Or the Bears could choose to play it safe with the upcoming bye week and give Montgomery more time to heal and let rookie Khalil Herbert carry the load for the fifth straight game.

