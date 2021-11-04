Bears Week 9 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson from Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured some updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and running back Damien Williams.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

QB Nick Foles (non-injury/personal)

TE J.P. Holtz (concussion)

S Eddie Jackson (hamstring)

OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

ILB Alec Ogletree (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (knee)

Mack remains day-to-day with a foot injury, and he didn’t practice again on Thursday. Mack missed last week’s game against the 49ers with a foot injury that’s bothered him since Week 3. Meanwhile, Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury on the second play against the 49ers, also didn’t practice.

Williams suffered a knee injury against San Francisco, and he also didn’t practice on Thursday. Ogletree was a surprise addition to the injury report with an ankle injury. Foles wasn’t at practice due to a personal reason and Holtz remains in concussion protocol.

RB David Montgomery returns to practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There was good news about running back David Montgomery, who made his return to practice on Thursday. Montgomery will start a three-week window to return from injured reserve. Montgomery has missed the last four games with a knee sprain.

