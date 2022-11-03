Bears Week 9 injury report: Larry Borom DNP, Teven Jenkins full participant on Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-5) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where it was more of the same.

Heading into this Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, the Bears had a couple of offensive linemen listed on the injury report. That includes right tackle Larry Borom, who remains in concussion protocol. But there was good news as right guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice in full.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

RT Larry Borom (concussion)

Larry Borom remains in concussion protocol during the second practice of the week. Borom missed last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, where veteran Riley Reiff got the start in his absence. We’ll see if Borom is able to clear concussion protocol by week’s end. Otherwise, we’ll likely once again see Reiff at right tackle.

Limited

CB Kyler Gordon (hip)

S Eddie Jackson (hip)

Rookie Kyler Gordon and Eddie Jackson were both limited participants for the second straight practice as they battle hip injuries. Right now, there’s no legitimate concern about their availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Full participation

RG Teven Jenkins (back)

After being limited on Wednesday with a back injury, Teven Jenkins was back at practice in full on Thursday. Jenkins has found success at right guard, where he’s arguably the most consistent offensive lineman on the roster right now.

