Bears Week 9 injury report: Larry Borom DNP, several limited on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (3-5) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where there were a few players sidelined, be it entirely or in limited fashion.

Heading into this Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, the Bears had a couple of offensive linemen listed on the injury report. That includes right tackle Larry Borom, who remains in concussion protocol. There were a few players listed as limited participants, as well.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

RT Larry Borom (concussion)

Larry Borom remains in concussion protocol to start Week 9. Borom missed last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, where veteran Riley Reiff got the start in his absence. We’ll see if Borom is able to clear concussion protocol by week’s end. Otherwise, we’ll likely once again see Reiff at right tackle.

Limited

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Kyler Gordon (hip)

S Eddie Jackson (hip)

RG Teven Jenkins (back)

There were three notable names listed as limited participants on Wednesday’s injury report, including right guard Teven Jenkins, who is dealing with a back injury. Rookie Kyler Gordon and Eddie Jackson are both battling hip injuries, that kept them limited.

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire