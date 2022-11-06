Bears Week 9 inactives: Velus Jones Jr. OUT vs. Dolphins

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears (3-5) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is among those who aren’t dressed for Sunday’s game, which comes as a surprise as he’s a healthy scratch. Jones hasn’t been involved much on offense this season, and he’s had his share of struggles in the return game.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is also a healthy scratch. Chicago is returning two starting offensive linemen in Cody Whitehair (back from IR) and Larry Borom (cleared concussion protocol).

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Dolphins:

  • WR Velus Jones Jr.

  • OL Ja’Tyre Carter

  • TE Jake Tonges

  • DB Lamar Jackson

  • OL Alex Leatherwood

Also, a look at the Dolphins’ inactives:

  • RB Myles Gaskin

  • WR Erik Ezukanma

  • QB Skylar Thompson

  • OL Austin Jackson

  • WR River Cracraft

The Bears and Dolphins kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

