Bears Week 9 inactives: Velus Jones Jr. OUT vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears (3-5) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins (5-3), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is among those who aren’t dressed for Sunday’s game, which comes as a surprise as he’s a healthy scratch. Jones hasn’t been involved much on offense this season, and he’s had his share of struggles in the return game.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is also a healthy scratch. Chicago is returning two starting offensive linemen in Cody Whitehair (back from IR) and Larry Borom (cleared concussion protocol).

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Dolphins:

WR Velus Jones Jr.

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

TE Jake Tonges

DB Lamar Jackson

OL Alex Leatherwood

Also, a look at the Dolphins’ inactives:

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skylar Thompson

OL Austin Jackson

WR River Cracraft

The Bears and Dolphins kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

List

Everything to know heading into Bears' Week 9 game vs. Dolphins View 11 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire