Bears Week 8 injury report: Larry Borom DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (3-4) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), where there were a couple of offensive linemen sidelined.

Heading into this Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, the Bear are relatively healthy — except along the offensive line. Center Lucas Patrick is expected to land on injured reserve with a toe injury, but there was a surprise addition on the injury report.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

RT Larry Borom (concussion)

C Lucas Patrick (toe)

Matt Eberflus told reporters before practice that Lucas Patrick would land on injured reserve, presumably on Wednesday. Patrick suffered a toe injury in Monday night’s win against the Patriots. Larry Borom is a surprise addition to the injury report, where he’s listed with a concussion. Borom played every offensive snap at right tackle in Monday’s win. It’s another brutal blow to the offensive line, who are already down Cody Whitehair and now Patrick and Borom.

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire