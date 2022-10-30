Bears Week 8 inactives: Larry Borom OUT vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), where Chicago is looking to pull off a second straight upset win.
The Bears aren’t as banged up as they’ve been in the past few weeks, but they will be without starting right tackle Larry Borom (concussion) and Center Lucas Patrick (toe, IR). Outside of that, they’re healthy.
Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who was activated off the NFI list earlier this week, is active for the first time since being claimed off waivers by Chicago before the start of the season.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Cowboys:
RT Larry Borom
WR Isaiah Coulter
DB Lamar Jackson
TE Jake Tonges
Also, a look at Dallas’ inactives:
RB Ezekiel Elliott
WR Noah Brown
DE Sam Williams
S Malik Hooker
DT Trysten Hill
LB Jabrill Cox
QB Will Grier
The Bears and Cowboys kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
