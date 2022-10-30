Bears Week 8 inactives: Larry Borom OUT vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears (3-4) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), where Chicago is looking to pull off a second straight upset win.

The Bears aren’t as banged up as they’ve been in the past few weeks, but they will be without starting right tackle Larry Borom (concussion) and Center Lucas Patrick (toe, IR). Outside of that, they’re healthy.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who was activated off the NFI list earlier this week, is active for the first time since being claimed off waivers by Chicago before the start of the season.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Cowboys:

RT Larry Borom

WR Isaiah Coulter

DB Lamar Jackson

TE Jake Tonges

Also, a look at Dallas’ inactives:

RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR Noah Brown

DE Sam Williams

S Malik Hooker

DT Trysten Hill

LB Jabrill Cox

QB Will Grier

The Bears and Cowboys kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

