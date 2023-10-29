Bears Week 8 inactives: Eddie Jackson, Lucas Patrick IN vs. Chargers

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Chicago is looking to record back-to-back wins.

The Bears will once again be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who’s sidelined with a right thumb injury. That means it’ll be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent making his second NFL start — and first in prime time. Other starters such as Nate Davis and Jaquan Brisker are also inactive after being ruled out late in the week.

The good news is safety Eddie Jackson and center Lucas Patrick are both active. Jackson was questionable with a foot injury, while Patrick was a late addition to the injury report on Sunday morning with a back issue.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:

QB Justin Fields

CB Terell Smith

DE Dominique Robinson

S Jaquan Brisker

G Nate Davis

Also, a look at the Chargers’ inactives:

The Bears and Chargers kick things off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

