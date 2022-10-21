Bears Week 7 injury report: No players listed for second day in a row

The Chicago Bears (2-4) released their second injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots (3-3) and for the second day in a row, the team had no injuries that were listed.

The mini bye week the Bears had following their 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders last Thursday allowed players to heal up accordingly. The team will release one final injury report on Saturday before they travel to New England.

