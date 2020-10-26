Bears Week 7 inactives: OLB Khalil Mack, CB Buster Skrine are active vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s good news on the defensive front for the Bears.

After nursing a sore back for the last few days, outside linebacker Khalil Mack was questionable heading into Monday night’s game. But, rest assured, Mack was certainly not going to miss this primetime game, and he’s officially active for Chicago.

The Bears will also have cornerback Buster Skrine, who has been dealing with an ankle injury this week, available to them. But the Bears do have Duke Shelley listed as active, which means he’ll be available should there be any setbacks with Skrine.

Safety and special teams ace Sherrick McManis was already ruled out with a hamstring injury that he re-aggravated last week.





Other inactives for the Bears include left guard Arlington Hambright, running back Artavis Pierce, receiver Riley Ridley and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson.