Bears Week 7 inactives: N’Keal Harry making his Chicago debut vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears (2-4) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots (3-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, after missing the first six games as he recovered from an ankle injury.
Chicago is healthy heading into this game, barring the guys still on injured reserve. They had a clean injury report this entire week and no game designations.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Patriots:
DB Lamar Jackson
TE Jake Tonges
DL Kingsley Jonathan
WR Isaiah Coulter
Also, a look at New England’s inactives:
CB Shaun Wade
DT Christian Barmore
WR Kendrick Bourne
FS Joshua Bledsoe
OLB Josh Uche
RB Kevin Harris
OT Isaiah Wynn
The Bears and Patriots kick things off at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
List
Bears vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 7 matchup