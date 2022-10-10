Bears Week 6 injury report: Jaylon Johnson full participant in Monday’s walkthrough

The Chicago Bears (2-3) released their first injury report ahead of Thursday’s Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders (1-4), where the Bears conducted a walkthrough practice on Monday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to practice during Monday’s walkthrough after missing the last three games with a quad injury. It’s certainly good news for his potential return to the starting lineup on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Monday’s practice:

Did not practice

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Matt Adams (calf)

After returning to the starting lineup last Sunday, linebacker Matt Adams was backed on the injury report with a calf injury. While it was a walkthrough practice, Adams was listed as not participating.

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

Full participation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

There was some encouraging news as cornerback Jaylon Johnson was listed as a full participant in Monday’s practice. He’s been sidelined with a quad injury for the last three games, and the Bears would love to have him back for Thursday against the Commanders. Also, safety Dane Cruikshank was listed as a full participant, and he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for the last three games.

[listicle id=519015]

[listicle id=519026]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire