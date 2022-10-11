Bears Week 6 injury report: Jaylon Johnson full participant, N’Keal Harry limited Tuesday

The Chicago Bears (2-3) released their second injury report ahead of Thursday’s Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders (1-4), which was another encouraging walkthrough.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was once again listed as a full participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough after missing the last three games with a quad injury. It’s certainly good news for his potential return to the starting lineup on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Tuesday’s practice:

Did not practice

Limited

WR N’Keal Harry (ankle)

The Bears activated receiver N’Keal Harry off injured reserve on Monday, and he returned to practice in limited fashion on Tuesday. Harry suffered an ankle injury back on Aug. 6, and he landed on IR before the start of the season. We’ll see if Harry’s able to go for Thursday’s short turnaround against the Commanders or if the Bears hold him until the following week against the Patriots.

Full participation

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

There was some encouraging news as cornerback Jaylon Johnson was listed as a full participant for the second straight day. He’s been sidelined with a quad injury for the last three games, and the Bears would love to have him back for Thursday against the Commanders. Also, safety Dane Cruikshank was listed as a full participant, and he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for the last three games.

