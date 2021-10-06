Bears Week 5 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Damien Williams on Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which featured a couple of prominent defensive starters sidelined.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which included outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks not practicing and running back Damien Williams practicing in full.
Did Not Practice
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
TE Jesse James (personal)
DT Akiem Hicks (groin)
TE J.P. Holtz (quad)
ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
OLB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot)
RB David Montgomery (knee)
Limited
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
Full
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
S Deon Bush (shoulder)
QB Andy Dalton (knee)
S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)
TE Jesper Horsted (knee)
RB Damien Williams (quad)
1
1