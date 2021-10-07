Bears Week 5 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks from Thursday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, where things were identical to Wednesday’s practice.

There remains concern about the status of outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who did not practice for the second straight day. But it remains good news for running back Damien Williams, who practiced in full again.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

TE Jesse James (personal)

DT Akiem Hicks (groin)

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

OLB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot)

RB David Montgomery (knee)

Limited

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

Full

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

S Deon Bush (shoulder)

QB Andy Dalton (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

TE Jesper Horsted (knee)

RB Damien Williams (quad)

1

1