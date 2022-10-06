Bears Week 5 injury report: Jaylon Johnson DNP, David Montgomery limited Thursday

The Chicago Bears (2-2) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where it’s not looking good for one key defensive starter.

Heading into this Week 5 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears could really use cornerback Jaylon Johnson back. Unfortunately, he remains sidelined as he continues to deal with a quad injury. But there was some good news as running back David Montgomery returned to practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness)

It’s not looking good for cornerback Jaylon Johnson heading into Week 5, as he remains sidelined by a quad injury. Johnson has missed the previous two games, and it looks like he’s headed for a third after missing a second straight practice this week. Meanwhile, safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) also didn’t practice.

Limited

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

DT Justin Jones (hip)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

There’s some encouraging news for starting running back David Montgomery, who was a limited participant on Thursday. Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 3, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction. Defensive tackle Justin Jones was a new addition to the injury report with a hip injury that kept him limited on Thursday. Meanwhile, tight end Ryan Griffin was a limited participant in practice. He missed the previous two games with an Achilles injury.

Full participation

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

CB Jaylon Jones (illness)

It sounds like the Bears will have one defensive starter back for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Matt Adams returned to practice in full on Wednesday. He’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Also, cornerback Jaylon Jones was back at practice after an illness held him out Wednesday.

