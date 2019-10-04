The Chicago Bears will play their second-consecutive game with several key players sidelined with injuries. The biggest injury is under center, where QB Mitchell Trubisky has officially been ruled out (Shoulder). Chase Daniel will make his third start as a Bear in his absence.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel will miss Week 5 as well as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in the Bears' victory over the Redskins two weeks ago. Javon Wims should receive the lion's share of reps as the top reserve.

Other notable Bears who will miss Sunday's game include defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (Hand) and guard Ted Larsen (Knee).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Long, on the other hand, expects to play, according to our J.J. Stankevitz.

Kyle Long said he's playing Sunday. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 4, 2019

Akiem Hicks, who practiced on a limited basis Friday, will be a game-time decision.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears Week 5 injury report: Akiem Hicks will be game-time decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago