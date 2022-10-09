Bears Week 5 inactives: David Montgomery IN, Jaylon Johnson OUT vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (2-2) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column against a talented Minnesota squad.

The good news is running back David Montgomery will make his return to the starting lineup. Montgomery missed last week’s game after suffering an ankle injury back in Week 3. Now, the Bears are armed with their top rushers in Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and they’re going to need them in this game.

Unfortunately, Chicago will be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who will miss his third game with a quad injury. It’s not encouraging considering the Bears will have to contend with Justin Jefferson and Minnesota’s talented receiving corp.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Vikings:

CB Jaylon Johnson

S Dane Cruikshank

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

Also, a look at the Vikings’ inactives:

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OLB Luiji Vilain

OL Chris Teeed

OL Veteran Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Khyiris Tonga

The Bears and Vikings kick things off at Noon CT on FOX.

