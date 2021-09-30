Bears Week 4 injury report: Updates on Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Eddie Goldman
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, which continues to raise questions about the quarterback situation heading into Week 4.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, where Khalil Mack and Tashaun Gipson missed their second day of practice and Eddie Goldman practiced in full.
Did Not Practice
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
CB Xavier Crawford (back)
S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)
ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
TE Jesse James (personal)
LB Khalil Mack (foot)
Limited
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
QB Andy Dalton (knee)
WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
Full
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
NT Eddie Goldman (knee)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
