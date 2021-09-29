Bears Week 4 injury report: Justin Fields full participant, Andy Dalton limited Wednesday
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, which shined a light on the quarterback situation heading into Week 4.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which also included four players who didn’t practice, including Khalil Mack and Tashaun Gipson.
Did Not Practice
S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
TE Jesse James (personal)
OLB Khalil Mack (foot)
Limited
QB Andy Dalton (knee)
NT Eddie Goldman (knee)
WR Darnell Mooney (groin)
Full
QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
