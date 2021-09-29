Bears Week 4 injury report: Justin Fields full participant, Andy Dalton limited Wednesday

Alyssa Barbieri
1 min read
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, which shined a light on the quarterback situation heading into Week 4.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, which also included four players who didn’t practice, including Khalil Mack and Tashaun Gipson.

Did Not Practice

  • S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

  • TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

  • TE Jesse James (personal)

  • OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

Limited

  • QB Andy Dalton (knee)

  • NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

  • WR Darnell Mooney (groin)

Full

