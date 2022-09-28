Bears Week 4 injury report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson do not practice

Bears injury report: Montgomery, Johnson do not practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson each did not participate in Bears practice on Wednesday. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.

Roquan Smith also popped up as a limited participant with a quad injury. That’s new, as he missed practice last week with a hip injury. Despite not participating at all in practice last week, Smith was able to play, and play well.

Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. turned in another limited practice after being a limited participant on Thursday and Friday of last week. Jones Jr. has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and hasn’t made his regular season debut yet. He hasn’t played since Week 2 of the preseason.

Finally, starting SAM linebacker Matt Adams and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were non-participants with hamstring injuries, and backup tight end Ryan Griffin was a limited participant with an Achilles injury at Wednesday’s practice. None of those guys played last week, with Joe Thomas playing the majority of the starting SAM snaps against the Texans.

