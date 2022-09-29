Bears Week 4 injury report: Seven players missed practice Thursday

The Chicago Bears (2-1) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New York Giants (2-1), where there were seven players sidelined.

It’s not encouraging for cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back David Montgomery. But rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. practiced for the second straight day, an indication the Bears could get him back for Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

DE Robert Quinn (illness)

K Cairo Santos (personal)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

It’s not looking good for Jaylon Johnson heading into Sunday’s game as he continues to be sidelined with a quad injury. David Montgomery, who suffered an ankle injury last Sunday, also didn’t practice for the second straight day. Robert Quinn (illness) and Cairo Santos (personal) were new additions to the injury report, but their absences shouldn’t limit their availability on Sunday.Matt Adams and Dane Cruikshank remain sidelined with hamstring injuries while Ryan Griffin didn’t practice with an Achilles injury.

Limited

LB Roquan Smith (quad)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle)

Despite missing practice all last week, Roquan Smith suited up in Sunday’s win, where he had the game-winning interception. He was once again limited on Thursday with a quad injury. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. was a limited participant for the second consecutive day, an indication he could make his NFL debut this Sunday. Sterling Weatherford was a new addition to the limited list with an ankle injury.

Full participation

