Bears Week 4 inactives: Velus Jones IN, Cairo Santos OUT vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears (2-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 4 game against the New York Giants (2-1), where Chicago is looking for their first win streak of the 2022 season.
The good news is rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. will be making his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury. Jones should provide a boost on offense and special teams, where he’ll likely assume return specialist duties.
Unfortunately, Chicago will be without cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who’s nursing a quad injury. They’ll also be without kicker Cairo Santos, who’s been dealing with a personal issue. Michael Badgley will kick in his place.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Giants:
K Cairo Santos
S Dane Cruikshank
RB David Montgomery
CB Jaylon Johnson
LB Matt Adams
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
TE Ryan Griffin
The Bears and Giants kick things off at Noon CT on FOX.
