Bears Week 3 injury report: Eddie Goldman limited, Akiem Hicks DNP on Thursday
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman was limited .
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which also included defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tashaun Gipson.
Did Not Participate
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
QB Andy Dalton (knee)
NT Akiem Hicks (illness/knee)
S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)
Limited
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
NT Eddie Goldman
WR Darnell Mooney
Full
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
WR Marquise Goodwin
