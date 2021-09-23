Bears Week 3 injury report: Eddie Goldman limited, Akiem Hicks DNP on Thursday

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman was limited .

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which also included defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Did Not Participate

  • QB Andy Dalton (knee)

  • NT Akiem Hicks (illness/knee)

  • S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

Limited

  • OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

  • NT Eddie Goldman

  • WR Darnell Mooney

Full

  • WR Marquise Goodwin

