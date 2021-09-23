Bears Week 3 injury report: Eddie Goldman limited, Akiem Hicks DNP on Thursday

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman was limited .

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which also included defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Did Not Participate

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

QB Andy Dalton (knee)

NT Akiem Hicks (illness/knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring)

Limited

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

NT Eddie Goldman

WR Darnell Mooney

Full

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

WR Marquise Goodwin

